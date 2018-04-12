Han and Chewbacca Will “Butt Heads” in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

Few bonds in the Star Wars galaxy are as strong as the friendship between Han Solo and Chewbacca. And though we’ll see the beginning of that union in Solo: A Star Wars Story, expect to see the two with a somewhat unfamiliar dynamic.

Actor Alden Ehrenreich, who is taking up the iconic role of Han from Harrison Ford, recently spoke with USA Today about how Han and Chewie will interact in the new Star Wars spinoff movie.

“Chewie’s about 190 years old, so he’s not exactly young in Wookiee terms,” said Ehrenreich. “They both have very strong personalities so they butt heads a little bit.”

Of course, while we might see them disagree, that’s nothing new for fans of the trilogy. They’re constantly ribbing each other, though they always have each other’s back. Screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, who some consider to be the author of Han’s definitive voice, previously spoke to EW about how the movie is actually a “bromance.”

“To me, this is a love story between Han and Chewie,” said Kasdan. “Their relationship has always been my favorite part of the saga, and the fact that only Han understands what Chewie is saying, I find a very funny possibility for comedy.”

Kasdan teased that the duo might even experience a classic staple of the rom-com genre: the “meet cute.”

“Wookiees have so many positive qualities,” Kasdan said. “But what they don’t do is make it easy for you to get in.”

“Well, I think with anyone you meet in these tough worlds, trust doesn’t come easily, and both of them are very strong willed,” Ehrenreich added.

They might also be victims of circumstances as they get involved in an intergalactic heist, though the actor says Han is not the cynical smuggler we all know and love from the saga.

“He’s more of an idealist in hardscrabble circumstances, dreaming of a better life and all the adventures he’s going to have,” Ehrenreich said. “Part of the fun is watching him face reality and learn some hard lessons.”

We’ll get to see how the galaxy’s greatest pilots form their inseparable (except by death) bond when the upcoming Star Wars spinoff finally hits theaters.

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres May 25th.

Are you excited to see “When Chewie Met Han”? Be sure to let us know what you think about the young Han Solo movie in the comment section!