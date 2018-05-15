L3-37 Ejects Han Solo in New ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Clip

Lucasfilm has released a brand new clip from Solo: A Star Wars Story, which puts the galaxy’s newest droid front and center.

The clip shows L3-37 (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) not very pleased with Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) sitting in her seat in the Millennium Falcon. L3 quickly tells him to “get his presumptive arse” out of her seat, before she and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) prepare to jump to Kessel.

While Solo has only shown bits and pieces of L3 in action, it’s safe to say that fans are excited to see what unique qualities she brings to the Star Wars universe.

“”The idea is that she’s sort of a mutt, if you will, of various parts of different kinds of droids who has improved upon herself. She’s a complete individual in the galaxy,” co-writer Jon Kasdan said of the “self-modified” droid in an interview earlier this year. “We wanted to have it be a completely different kind of droid than you’ve ever seen in the movies. And we definitely wanted it to be a female. We thought it was more than time for that.”

Besides just seeing some of L3’s sass, the fact that the Falcon is presumably headed to Kessel is sure to make Star Wars fans excited. While the infamous “Kessel Run” has been teased here and there – namely, in one part of the first trailer, and in a few spoilery toy sets – this clip seems to hint at it actually happening, and under some pretty cool circumstances.

“It’s kinda almost got a little ’70s feel.” director Ron Howard said of the film earlier this month. “That rebelliousness, that recklessness, and so that’s informed a lot of the action and informed the way scenes are staged, the way the action’s cut, the way it’s shot, and I think you feel that in the trailer as well.”

“There’s a lot of humor, there’s a lot of action, there’s a lot of excitement, and that is fun.” Howard continued. “But also part of the fun is identifying these qualities in Han and also the characters around Han, so the relationships really shape him.”

Fans can see L3 – and whatever other witty comebacks she has – when Solo: A Star Wars Story flies into theaters in May 25th.