‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Gets the ‘Happy Days’ Treatment

To celebrate Star Wars Day, director Ron Howard went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss Solo: A Star Wars Story. With the movie coming out in a few weeks, you can imagine how surprised he was when he learned Colbert would be debuting a new trailer.

The “trailer,” though, didn’t reveal any new footage, but was instead the talk show house skewering Howard’s appearance on a classic sitcom. Check it out in the video player above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Much like The Star Wars Show’s send up of Arrested Development, this one features footage of the Han Solo spinoff as an episode of Happy Days, the long-running sitcom on which Howard starred as Richie Cunningham.

It’s a short but humorous clip, with the best part coming when Chewbacca appears in a leather jacket and is billed as Arthur “The Bonz” Chewbonnzarelli.

Happy Days first came on the air in the mid-’70s, and it appears that Solo: A Star Wars Story will be channeling those vibes for the film. Not exactly the wholesome, laugh-tracked sensibilities of the series, but the “rebellious nature,” according to Howard.

“Larry and Jon Kasdan wrote this fantastic script and using the Han Solo character it sort of pushed things into an adventurous direction,” Howard told The Star Wars Show. “It’s kinda almost got a little ’70s feel. That rebelliousness, that recklessness, and so that’s informed a lot of the action and informed the way scenes are staged, the way the action’s cut, the way it’s shot, and I think you feel that in the trailer as well.”

The director added that “the trailer’s a really good reflection of the movie,” which looks to be combine many different genres in the trappings of a heist movie.

“It’s one of those circumstances where proudly I can say it suggests a lot of feelings and ideas and possibilities of ways that the movie can really entertain the audience,” Howard said.

Fans will get to see this unique take on the galaxy far, far away when Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

Are you excited to see the upcoming Star Wars spinoff movie? Did you like seeing the franchise get the Happy Days treatment? Let us know what you think in the comment section!