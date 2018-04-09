‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ LEGO Sets Unveiled

Earlier today Hasbro released their Kessel Run Millennium Falcon and the first wave of Black Series figures from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Now, LEGO is chiming in with their lineup for the film. You’ll find the official breakdown for each product below, and everything you are about to see will be available for purchase via the LEGO Shop starting on April 13th. Start planning now, especially if you have your heart set on getting the very first product on our list.

75212 – Kessel Run Millennium Falcon / 1,413 pieces / $169.99

Travel with Han Solo, Chewbacca and their friends with the LEGO Star Wars Kessel Run Millennium Falcon. This LEGO brick version of the iconic Corellian freighter from Solo: A Star Wars Story features a 2- minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy, 2 spring-loaded shooters, sensor dish, ramp, rotating top and bottom laser turrets with 2 gunner seats. This amazing Star Wars toy also features opening hull plates for easy access to the detailed interior, which includes a cargo area with couch and Dejarik hologame table, bar, bunk, missile storage compartment, and a buildable hyperdrive with repair tools. Also includes 6 minifigures and a DD-BD droid.

75207 – Imperial Patrol Battle Pack / 99 pieces / $14.99

Play out Imperial law-enforcing scenarios with this imposing LEGO Star Wars Imperial Patrol Battle Pack. Featuring a speeder with stud shooters, an Emigration Officer, Recruitment Officer and 2 Imperial Patrol Troopers, this Star Wars toy has everything your budding Imperial officer needs to keep their Star Wars minifigure collection under control!

75209 – Han Solo’s Landspeeder / 345 pieces / $29.99

Recreate high-speed LEGO Star Wars action scenes from Solo: A Star Wars Story with Han’s Landspeeder. Featuring an open 2-minifigure cockpit, opening hood with storage compartment, removable engine, rear storage compartment with secret cargo, hidden wheels for a hover effect and 2 spring-loaded shooters.

75210 – Moloch’s Landspeeder / 464 pieces / $39.99

Recreate action-filled scenes from the Solo: A Star Wars Story with this LEGO Star Wars Moloch’s Landspeeder set. The vehicle features an open minifigure cockpit, storage hold at the rear and hidden wheels for a cool hover effect. This Star Wars toy also has a 6-stud rapid shooter for intense action play, and 2 Corellian Hound figures to add an extra dimension of battling fun for any LEGO Star Wars fan!

75211 – Imperial TIE Fighter / 519 pieces | $69.99

Engage the enemy with the LEGO Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter! This brick-built version of the Empire’s iconic attack craft has a highly detailed design, including sturdy wings, opening minifigure cockpit and access hatch, and 2 spring-loaded shooters. This great Star Wars toy also includes 4 minifigures, including Han Solo and Tobias Beckett.

75535 – Han Solo Buildable Figure / 101 pieces | $24.99

Play out exciting adventures with this highly posable LEGO Star Wars Han Solo buildable figure. This impressive galactic smuggler from Solo: A Star Wars Story features a large blaster weapon with spring- loaded shooter and hip-mounted, detachable blaster pistol. Star Wars fans of any age will love playing with this young LEGO Han Solo buildable toy.

75536 – Range Trooper Buildable Figure / 101 pieces / $24.99

Take on any adversary with this highly posable LEGO Star Wars Range Trooper buildable figure. This powerful character from Solo: A Star Wars Story features tough armor and ‘magnetic boot’ detailing, furry shoulder cloak and tunic, as well as a blaster weapon with spring-loaded shooter. Star Wars fans will love battling with this cool LEGO buildable figure.

41608 – Han Solo BrickHeadz / 141 pieces / $9.99

This LEGO BrickHeadz 41608 Han Solo is fun to build using colorful LEGO bricks that recreate all of his iconic details from Solo: A Star Wars Story, including a brown jacket and utility belt. He also has a detachable blaster and stands on a buildable collector’s baseplate with BrickHeadz logo for easy display in your home, office or anywhere you like.

41609 – Chewbacca BrickHeadz / 149 pieces / $9.99

This LEGO BrickHeadz 41609 Chewbacca is fun to build using colorful LEGO bricks that recreate all of his iconic details from Solo: A Star Wars Story, including matted fur and ammunition belt. He also has a detachable blaster and stands on a buildable collector’s baseplate with BrickHeadz logo for easy display in your home, office or anywhere you like.

