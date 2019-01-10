‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Now Streaming on Netflix

If you were waiting to experience the latest film in the Star Wars saga, now you don’t have an excuse because Solo: A Star Wars Story is now playing on Netflix.

The latest Star Wars spinoff movie has finally hit streaming devices, so everyone can finally experience the Han Solo origin story from Lucasfilm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film was well received by fans and critics when it first premiered in theaters but failed to meet expectations at the box office, putting plans for future Star Wars spinoffs on hold for the time being.

The movie also set up potential sequels (which we won’t spoil here, in case readers have not seen it) but those plans might have been changed, according to the film’s co-writer Jonathan Kasdan.

“Will there ever be a sequel ’cause it really seems like you guys were setting one up? To be honest, I think the challenge has more to do with the foreign box office than the U.S.,” Kasdan wrote on Twitter. “Personally, I think there are great Star Wars movies to be made that don’t need to cost quite so much. Hopefully that will be the trend in years to come, and maybe, just maybe, that trend will allow us, one way or another, to tell more stories with Alden [Ehrenreich], Joonas [Suotamo], Emilia [Clarke], and Donald [Glover].

“With those actors and [director Ron Howard], I would jump at the opportunity,” he added. “Given the way Hollywood, and the culture at large, seem to run from anything labeled a disappointment, the odds seem like they’re against it happening anytime soon. But, I suppose, Han wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Director Ron Howard disputes the notion that Solo was meant to kick off a franchise, pointing out that Lucasfilm is very respondent to fan reactions.

“Everyone at Lucasfilm and Disney really cares about the fans,” Howard said to TMZ. “I think it’s an ongoing process of discovering what it can be, and what it can all add up to. So it’s a process, and I like the fact, personally, that they take some chances, take some risks, and see how people respond to it.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story is now playing on Netflix, so you can judge it for yourself.