Do New ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Photos Spoil A Classic Location?

The latest Star Wars spinoff film will finally visit locations many fans have longed to see on screen in the franchise, from the industrial planet of Corellia to the spice mines of Kessel. But new set photos for Solo: A Star Wars Story tease a brand new planet will show up on screen.

Photos obtained by fan site La Fosa Del Rancor show the set on Fuerteventura of the Canary Islands. The photos taken last year during principal photography show a beach setting with large installations that appear similar to the moisture vaporators littering Tatooine. Visit the site to check out the photos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The site describes the locations thusly, according to Google Translate:

The set is made up of pipes, installations, and some type of abandoned machinery together with the well-known humidity evaporators on the shore of a beach. It is still unknown the planet where these scenes will develop but many rumors suggest that it may be Corellia, the home planet of Han Solo, or the mines of Kessel (which we saw in the first season of Star Wars Rebels) and whose famous “Kessel Run” was made by the Millennium Falcon in less than 12 parsecs (which we will probably see in the movie).

We don’t know about all of the locations in Solo: A Star Wars Story, so these photos could be from Corellia. It seems unlikely that they will be from Kessel based on its appearance in Star Wars Rebels, though there could be post-production work done to alter how it looks on screen.

Recent leaks of LEGO sets for the film indicate that the planet Mimban will appear in the film, given the presence of the Mimban Stormtrooper in one of the products. It was a swamp planet previously established in the original sequel novel by Alan Dean Foster, Splinter of the Mind’s Eye.

That story has since been stricken from the canon, even before Disney purchased Lucasfilm, though Mimban was mentioned in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Since the anthology films seem to dwell in the saga’s lore and the planet has yet to show on screen, they could make some changes to add some beach-like settings. Or, these photos could be of a different location entirely.

We’ll find out more as we get closer to the release date of Solo: A Star Wars Story, due in theaters on May 25th.