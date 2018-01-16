‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Plot Details Finally Released

After a long wait, Disney and Lucasfilm are finally starting to peel back the curtain on the latest Star Wars spinoff, due in theaters in just four months.

Now we have our first plot synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story, promising swashbuckling action featuring the galaxy’s scruffiest nerf herder and some of his closest allies. Take a look below:

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” releases in U.S. theaters on May 25, 2018.

It’s not surprising that the Han Solo spinoff is still on track for its upcoming release date despite all of the turmoil behind the scenes. Recent rumors cropped up that production was underway for pickup shots, helping to establish the flow of the film.

Solo has been mired in controversy ever since original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the project after reported clashes with writers Lawrence and Jon Kasdan as well as Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. Ron Howard soon took over the project with three weeks left of principal photography, though with the reshoots there are rumors that he redid almost all of the entire film.

Fans have yet to see a trailer for the film, which is due out in less than four months, though there are rumors that it will premiere sometime in the near future. No one even knew the predictable title until production wrapped a few months ago.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is under heavier scrutiny after the mixed reception of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, despite it becoming one of the most financially successful films of all time. The latest Star Wars spinoff will also be coming at the tail end of a packed May month, with Avengers: Infinity War coming on the 4th and the Deadpool sequel on the 18th.

