This Fan-Made ‘Solo’ Short Will Have You Begging for a Star Wars Anime

Since its first trailer debuted a couple weeks ago, fans has begun to fall in love with the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story. But a new fan-made video imagines the iconic smuggler’s journey in a whole new light.

Youtuber Daz Tibbles recently shared his fan-made teaser trailer for a Han Solo-centered anime series. You can check it out above.

The trailer takes a pretty simple approach to representing Han, through beautifully-drawn shots of his gloves and those now-iconic space dice. From there, the teaser goes into a sequence similar to what was seen in the real Solo trailer, with Han driving a skimmer as he’s chased by some sort of guard. The video then provides a close-up of Han’s face, which translates to the realm of anime protagonists pretty well.

It’s no secret that Star Wars has played in the animation space before, from The Clone Wars to the soon-to-end Star Wars Rebels. But this teaser certainly makes the case for an anime set in the Star Wars universe, with this Solo-inspired version feeling like a perfect blend of Cowboy Bebop and Akira.

In the meantime, fans will soon be treated to the live-action Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is expected to present fans with a new angle of the galaxy far, far away. The film is reportedly drawing inspiration from films like The Big Lebowski and Heat, and while a lot of plot details are currently a mystery, fans are gradually growing excited to see what the film brings.

“I think it tells the story of a young man pursuing a dream to get out of his pretty rough upbringing, and a lot of the story is him trying to make this dream come true and finding out that it’s a lot harder than he had imagined,” star Alden Ehrenreich explained in a recent interview. “One of the fun things about this movie but also one of the things that really shapes him is that it takes place in a real dark underworld of the Star Wars universe.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th. In the meantime, if this anime teaser is leaving you interested in Star Wars-esque anime series, we’ve got quite a few recommendations for you.