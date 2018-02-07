New ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Photos Released

It may have taken a long time, but Lucasfilm and Disney finally have the ball rolling on the advertising for Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Following the film’s trailer debut on Monday, the characters of Solo are being featured in the newest issue of Entertainment Weekly, with Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Chewbacca donning the cover. Along with some interviews with the cast and filmmakers, EW has released a set of exclusive images from the movie.

The photos, which you can find in the gallery below, feature new looks at many of the characters seen in Monday’s trailer. In one of the early images, Han is seen conversing with Qi’ra, played by Emilia Clarke. As she noted in the trailer, she’s the one person who’s known him the longest, so it’s likely that she’ll play a vital role in Han’s transition into the smuggler from the original trilogy.

Another photo reveals a wide grin from fan-favorite character, as played by Donald Glover. This shot was in the trailer, only a bit tighter on the character. In the photo on display here, we get to see a little more about the world that he exists within.

The new photos, ten in all, take us just a little bit deeper until the world built by Solo, extending the legacy of Harrison Ford’s iconic character.

You can check out all 10 new photos in the gallery above! Solo: A Star Wars Story hit theaters on May 25.