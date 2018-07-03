‘Solo’ Writer Teases He’s Writing ‘Indiana Jones 5’ in the Best Way

Solo: A Star Wars Story writer Jon Kasdan is hard at work on the fifth Indiana Jones film, and he’s teasing his involvement in a way longtime fans will appreciate.

Kasdan is currently working on Indiana Jones 5 according to recent reports, replacing former writer David Koepp. A fan asked Kasdan if this was true and…well, fans of Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark will most likely appreciate his response.

It’s funny @Warmustbeend123, I asked the folks at Lucasfilm how I should respond to that very question.

They said, “Just tell them that we have top men working on it right now.”

I said, “Okay, but I think what they’re asking is… who?”

And all they said was, “Top. Men.” https://t.co/xKnDTGlUfK — Jon Kasdan (@JonKasdan) June 30, 2018

Well played Kasdan, well played.

In addition to Solo: A Star Wars Story, Kasdan’s also worked on The First Time and In The Land of Women, as well as the cult classic Freaks and Geeks. Unfortunately, Solo: A Star Wars Story hasn’t performed as well at the box office as Disney had hoped, though that really didn’t have much to do with the script as much as colliding visions and changes in directors. Domestically the film has brought in over $207 million, with an international pull of $161 million for a worldwide total of $369 million.

As for Indiana Jones 5, it isn’t really clear why Koepp left the project, or even when he left. The fan also asked Kasdan specifically if he was rewriting it and he didn’t say no, so it seems that is the case. Koepp had been working on the project since 2016, and previously worked on Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. That film performed well at the box office but was heavily debated amongst critics, bringing in $317 million domestically with a worldwide box office of $786 million.

That seems to be one of the reasons Steven Spielberg is returning to direct what will likely be Harrison Ford’s final Indiana Jones film, though it is unclear if he will be handing off the torch to someone in the movie. It seems likely though, and we’ll be interested to see who will continue the franchise.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now, while Indiana Jones 5 currently has no release date.