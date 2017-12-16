Todd McFarlane Draws An Adorable Star Wars Porg

Porg fever has taken over thanks to Star Wars: The Last Jedi and few are better at drawing the cute little guys than Todd McFarlane.

McFarlane is known for his edgier illustrations of anti-heroes like Spawn and Venom, but as you know Porgsare the exact opposite of that. The adorable critters make their debut in The Last Jedi, and McFarlane decided to draw one live. Instead of going the digital route though McFarlane went back to basics, opting just for a piece of sketch paper and a sharpie, and as you can imagine the Porg was adorable.

Seeing the little guy come to life from just a blank page is pretty fascinating, and you can watch the entire process in the video above.

While he seems to like the Porgs, it’s safe to assume that they won’t be making an appearance in his upcoming Spawn film. The Spawn creator is taking his most popular creation back to the big screen, a film that will start production in 2018. McFarlane doesn’t expect it to do The Last Jedi numbers at the box office of course, but with the right budget, the project can be immensely successful.

“I think [Spawn’s budget] is going to be in that 10-12 range,” McFarlane told ComicBook.com. “If we can do it and get the opening that I think we can get… If we get the same number of people that came 20 years ago, the same number of people, in today’s dollars that’s $40 million. There’s the potential for 40 and upopening, if we’ve added any fans.”

Spawn is being handled by Blumhouse, and McFarlane points to their recent Get Out as an example of the model he aspires to.

“You put out $3 million,” McFarlane said. “If they had netted 25, it would’ve been a success, instead of the 300 million they got. 25 on a $3 million bet, that’s not bad.”

No release date or casting announcements have been for McFarlane’s Spawn project, but we’ll keep you posted.

Fans can see more of the Porgs though, as Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.

