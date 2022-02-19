Spider-Man: No Way Home Director Jon Watts Reportedly In Talks To Direct Star Wars Disney+ Series





Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts is reportedly discussing directing a Star Wars series. Discussing Film has sources that indicate that the filmmaker is in talks to direct at least an episode of an unannounced entry in the franchise on Disney+. Also reported is that the working title of this series is “Grammar Rodeo” and production is slated to begin this Summer. As of the time of writing there is no writer attached to the project or anything like that. Internet murmurs indicate that Jon Favreau would be an executive producer on the project. That makes a lot of sense as The Mandalorian architect has been the go-to for so many of these Disney+ projects. In fact, after Book of Boba Fett managed to bring in so many viewers, you could count on that trend continuing. But, fans who loved his take on the emotional end to Spider-Man’s story are excited at the prospect of his vision for a galaxy far, far away.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige had tons of praise for the director after seeing the full scope of his Spidey trilogy. In an interview with Filmshow Extra, the executive explained the path that led him from smaller films to some of the most popular blockbusters in the MCU.

“What’s such an honor working at Marvel Studios is getting to watch storytellers, whether they’re actors, whether they’re directors, whether they’re writers, whether they’re the other creative producers, grow and change and evolve over the years; and Jon Watts is an amazing example of that,” Feige began.”

“He did a great film called Cop Car, very small but very character-oriented which is really what got him on our radar for Homecoming and now seeing him grow through Homecoming and then Far From Home and now with No Way Home, which is by far the most ambitious Spider-Man movie ever made, seeing how he’s grown into that role and really now has gone from an excited newcomer to an excited expert, which is fun to watch, and he’s now handling these tremendous action scenes with a skill that now other filmmakers are looking up to and wanting to learn from,” the MCU head added. “Which is just fun now as — am I becoming an elder statesman? Maybe I am…to now sit back and watch that is really amazing.”

Marvel liked his work so much that they have him slated to direct their Fantastic Four movie. It seems like that might be off in the distance so there would be no schedule conflicts there.

What do you think this new series could end up being? Let us know down in the comments below!