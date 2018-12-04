Mark Hamill Trolls ‘Star Wars’ Fans With Episode IX Title Reveal

Avengers 4 isn’t the only big franchise movie sequel that Disney keeping under tight wraps. There’s also Star Wars: Episode IX, which we know blessedly little about — including the title of the film.

As fans wait for Lucasfilm and J.J. Abrams to start dropping official reveals about Episode IX, franchise star Mark Hamill is having a little fun trolling fans over the potential title of the three-quel over on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s a lot riding on Episode IX, which will reportedly not only close this new sequel trilogy but also bring the entire nine-part Skywalker saga full circle. As stated, we don’t yet have any solid details about Episode IX, but there are plenty of rumors to go on.

Most recently, there were rumors that Episode IX could bring Kylo Ren back to the roots of his evil ways, and possibly finally reveal his Knights of Ren followers. Kylo Ren actor Adam Driver has teased that Kylo definitely is coming around to a much bigger arc, stating that, “we’re working toward something in particular with that character… I don’t want to give anything away.”

We’ve also heard that the late Carrie Fisher is getting a proper send-off for Leia; that Rey could be getting a new Lightsaber; and that Finn could be swinging one, as well. Behind the scenes, it seems that Lucasfilm is hoping for Episode IX to be a course-corrector for the Star Wars brand, which has taken some hits after the somewhat divisive reactions to Rogue One, The Last Jedi, and the lackluster reaction to Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Episode IX before it lands in theaters in December of 2019.