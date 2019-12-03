Star Wars: J.J. Abrams Debunks Popular Reylo Theory

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is entering the final stretch of its promotional campaign, which means the cast and crew of the Skywalker Saga finale are now out doing the press tour. As always, those involved with making this Star Wars Sequel Trilogy are the best sources for answers to fans lingering questions and speculative theories – and no doubt one of the biggest subjects for discussion is the relationship between Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey (Daisy Ridley). Star Wars fans have been ‘shipping “Reylo” from the start of the ST, but now J.J. Abrams is officially debunking one popular Reylo theory that fans have been building up for awhile.

For years now there’s been a Star Wars fan theory connecting Rey and Kylo Ren’s relationship to the East Asian legend of The Red Thread of Fate. In that mythology, the gods bring someone together with their one true love in life by tying an invisible red cord to the fingers of both lovers. A matchmaker god then orchestrates the lovers’ movements, eventually bringing them together. The red thread is inescapable, stretching, bending, even twisting along with the various twist and turns of life and fate – but never breaking. Obviously, the connection to Star Wars is the theory that Rey and Kylo Ren have been orchestrated by a similar force (or, the Force), and are destined to be lovers. The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer from D23 Expo lent some big credit to the theory, when fans were introduced to “Dark Rey” wielding a double-bladed red lightsaber, with a red ribbon attached to it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well, sorry Star Wars Relyo Stans: J.J. Abrams has officially debunked the Reylo “Red Thread of Fate” theory, during a new interview with Vanity Fair, telling the publication that when it comes to the “Red Threat of Fate,” the concept is “not something that we incorporated.” That should resolve this particular fan theory, but it probably won’t do much to stop the fan theories that Rey and Kylo will end up together.

For his part, J.J. Abrams sees a lot of intrigue in the Reylo relationship that isn’t at all romantic:

“They also are, by definition, working on opposite sides of things,” Abrams said. “And so the dichotomy of those characters is the thing that, for me, is most fascinating.”

What do think the end of Rey and Kylo Ren’s story will be? Let us know in the comments.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be in theaters in December 20th. The Mandalorian streams new episodes every Friday on Disney+.