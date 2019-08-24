Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker D23 Footage Reveals Rey With Double Bladed Red Lightsaber

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker made a massive appearance at Disney’s D23 Expo today, and shocked fans with some new footage that will have the Star Wars fandom buzzing. Comicbook.com was on hand to see it first-hand, and you can get the full breakdown below!

This new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage changes everything we thought we knew about J.J. Abrams Skywalker Saga finale – thanks to the epic tease of Daisy Ridley’s Rey wielding a double-bladed lightsaber, in what could be a shocking turn to the dark side!

Here’s Brandon Davis’ breakdown of the new Rise of Skywalker footage:

“A special look back at Star Wars plays to conclude the presentation. It includes all of the previous films. “We’ve passed on all we know. The thousand generations live in you now but this is your fight.” It culminates with footage from the new movie. The group overlooks a small village. An army of ships in spaces. Rey cuts through trees. Kylo emerges from a ship. Rey and Kylo fight surrounded by water. Palpatine narrates — it nears its end” Rey is wearing a black robe — her red lightsaber splits in two, dual wielding like Darth Maul.”

Obviously, this scene is only going to added to the massive intrigue surrounding The Rise of Skywalker, which will then fuel fan theories and speculation for months on end. The questions of why Rey is in this black robe and wielding this red Lightsaber weapon is going to be serious cause for debate – like whether J.J. Abrams is presenting a scene of Rey’s actual dark side turn, or if the sequence isn’t part of some vision of who Rey could be, should she align with Emperor Palpatine, whose presence is now not only felt, but fully visualized, in the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker poster (see HERE). Whatever the case may be, you can be sure that anticipation for The Rise of Skywalker just got a massive uptick.

Some fan theory has pointed to Palpatine’s “return” being in the form of a Force ghost able to possess a living Force user, while other theories speculate that Force ghosts will also train Rey to be the ultimate Jedi warrior. While many expect Jedi masters like Anakin, Luke, Qui-Gon Jin or Yoda to be Rey’s teachers, it would be ironic if Darth Maul gave the girl a helping hand, as well. After all, the Star Wars animated series make it clear that Maul still had major grudges against Emperor Palpatine at the time of his death on Tatooine, when Luke was just a young boy. Could Rey be the instrument of his vengeance? J.J. Abrams has promised to close out the entire Skywalker saga with this ninth film…

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.