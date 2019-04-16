Will ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Introduce A New Force User, And Is It Someone We Know?

The first trailer for the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has set the online hype machine into full spin, as Star Wars fans try and glean whatever insights they can from the footage. Of the many theories now working their way to the top of the pile, is one that says we’ll meet a new Force user in Episode IX – but it won’t be a new character.

The theory breaks down an entire theory about the elements of Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron that have been peppered throughout the new Star Wars trilogy canon. He’s the son of Lieutenant Shara Bey and Sergeant Kes Dameron of the Rebel Alliance, and was raised on the planet Yavin 4, the same planet where the Rebel Alliance faced down the Empire and Death Star in Star Wars: A New Hope.

In the Star Wars: Shattered Empire comic book series, Shara Bey and Luke Skywalker embarked on mission on the Empire-controlled planet of Vetine, in order to retrieve two shards of the Great Tree from the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. After that harrowing mission, Skywalker gifted one of the shards to Shara Bey – and just about ever Star Wars wiki page related to the issue makes sure to mention that Shara and Kes planted that shard on Yavin 4, where Poe grew up.

Rosie Knight over at THR takes the things a step further, pointing out that some concept art revealed during Star Wars Celebration this past weekend, there was concept art of a jungle planet revealed, which director J.J. Abrams teased would be part of a major adventure sequence in the film. That art also echoes a major scene form the trailer, which sees Daisy Ridley’s Rey embracing Carrie Fisher’s Leia (a Force ghost?), in a dreamy jungle setting. The speculation is that Rey, Finn, and Poe will travel to Yavin 4 to research Rebel history to defeat Emperor Palpatine, and will visit the Force sensitive Uneti Tree that Poe’s parents planted there.Of the many things that could be gained in this moment, Poe awakening his own Force sensitive powers could be one of them.

There’s certainly enough evidence there, with the Skywalker saga’s strongest Force users also being its strongest pilots; Poe’s connection to the history of the Rebel Alliance and Empire; and the conspicuous backstory that has him growing up alongside one of the strongest conduits of the Force (the Jedi Temple Uneti Tree) that there is. More to the point: given the implications of Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s final scene, it’s already been established that the potential to access and use The Force is a lo more widespread than we thought. If Rise of Skywalker sees Poe and/or Finn access the Force to help Rey defeat the threat, it wouldnt be all that surprising.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.

