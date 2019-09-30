Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Reveals New Sith TIE Fighter

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be in theaters before you know it; as we come to the final leg of the film’s marketing and promotional push, more and more details are coming to light. In the last few days, fans have been especially excited to see more of what the villain side of the film will look like. New imagery from Rise of SKywalker has teased new looks at Kylo Ren and his mysterious faction the Knights of Ren, and today we’re getting first confirmation of a new vehicle being added to the dark side’s armada: the Sith TIE Fighter!

Take a look at this Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker character and vehicle chart that leaked onto Reddit, which confirms the new Sith TIE Fighter vehicle:

While this chart now confirms the name and status of the Sith TIE Fighter, it’s not the first time that we’ve seen it. Over the summer, when images of Rise of Skywalker‘s new Sith Troopers leaked in promo catalogues, so did the image of a new TIE Fighter with red highlights on the dagger-like wings. Obviously this latest promo image is of an updated design, which now paints the entire Sith TIE Fighter red. It’s clear that this Sith faction that pops up in the film will be fully militarized.

The other interesting insight in this chart is that Kylo Ren’s new TIE Whisper Fighter isn’t an exclusive prototype. The First Order will apparently have a standard TIE Whisper Fighter, along with its “Special Forces” and standard-issue TIE models. For Star Wars diehards this will be a new vehicle model to pour over and dissect – hopefully these new models will also provide an exciting and memorable onscreen experience for fans.

Other highlights from the chart are seeing the new looks for the heroic characters (new and old), plus the lineup of new First Order / Sith troopers, as well. The Knights of Ren have been of particular fascination, and this chart gives some nice new looks at their individual costumes and weaponry. It’s going to be interesting to see how these factions of the first order and the Sith all play together (or not).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20th.