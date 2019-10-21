New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer Teaser Hints at Major Rebels Connection

A new teaser for the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer is now out, and it drops a serious hint that the film could contain a major connection to the Star Wars Rebels animated series. Eagle-eyed Star Wars fans took one look at the :11 seconds of new Rise of Skywalker footage in the teaser, and quickly broke down a shot that shows what seems to be the entire Resistance fleet showing up for the (presumably) final battle with the First Order. The Millennium Falcon seems to be the ship leading the fight, but fans also noticed another iconic ship on the Falcon’s flank: The Ghost from Star Wars Rebels!

Take a look at this shot from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer teaser (4 – 5 seconds), and see for yourself if that looks like the Ghost, to you:

Now, of course there is one big caveat in all this: while the ship in that shot is definitely of the same kind of model as The Ghost, it doesn’t mean that it is The Ghost. Star Wars has an extensive catalog of ships and vehicle models, and even though some of them breakout to become iconic (like the Falcon), it doesn’t mean they are the only versions of those ships in the galaxy.

That said: it seems odd that visual effects work would be done to create a ship with that distinct of a look, without making it the official Ghost from Rebels. After all, director J.J. Abrams has made it clear that Rise of Skywalker is supposed to be the end to the entire 9-film Skywalker Saga, and that could presumably mean everything that occurred within that saga, including Rebels. Having The Ghost be a part of the final battle sequence would only be fitting; it wouldn’t distract from the main narrative, but would be a great Easter egg for dedicated fans who watched Rebels for the years it was on the air.

It also wouldn’t be the first time that the Star Wars movies have had fans spotting a major Rebels Easter egg. Rouge One: A Star Wars Story had several Rebels Easter eggs, including an audio reference to Ghost’s captain Hera Syndulla, and visual appearance by The Ghost and the Rebels spunky little droid, Chopper. So bringing the Ghost back for the final battle of the Sequel Trilogy would indeed be part of the full-circle nature Rise of Skywalker is going for. The only question is: who would be piloting The Ghost at this point?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th. Be sure to check back tonight for the full trailer!