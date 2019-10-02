Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker World Premiere Date Possibly Revealed

z2019 has been a huge year for Disney at the worldwide box office, but the Mouse House still has a few big releases to drop in theaters, before the year is over. The biggest thing on Disney’s end-of-year slate is no doubt Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ultimate conclusion to the Skywalker Saga that George Lucas famously started back in 1977 with Star Wars: A New Hope. Fan and (especially) industry pundits are all chomping at the bit to know the official premiere date for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – and now we may have that answer!

Based on details for a new sweepstakes giving fans the chance to see the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere, we may know just when that premeire is happening, with the speculative date being December 17, 2019.

So the world premiere of #TheRiseOfSkywalker in Los Angeles must be on December 17. https://t.co/Hoh60IR2M0 pic.twitter.com/ybmdYQhATb — sleemo (@sleemo_) October 2, 2019

Of course, there are some discrepancies here. First, this is not at all an official date at all, but rather a leap of logic based on contest rules. Secondly, on Twitter there is definitely some debate as to whether or not this is the actual date. As noted elsewhere on social media:

The Hollywood premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be Monday, 12/16/19, 7pm-11pm PST (TCL Chinese, Dolby, & El Capitan Theatres) Road closures planned-Hollywood Blvd at Highland Ave to Orange Dr on 12/14-12/18

*Adam Driver & entire cast are expected to attend! #TROS pic.twitter.com/4wmhZPNpif — The Adam Driver Files (@AdamDriverFiles) October 2, 2019

So basically there’s a lot of rumor and speculation happening right now within the Star Wars fandom, but it all points to a general window of 12/14 – 12/18 for the premiere – which isn’t much of a surprise at all. The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th, and given the intense level of secrecy around the film, it only makes sense to keep the premiere as close to release day as possible.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.