Mark Hamill Reveals the Secret Behind His Original Star Wars Pants

Many movie fans consider Star Wars: A New Hope to be a seminal film not only for the sci-fi genre but for all of cinema, with its influence being felt in countless ways for more than 40 decades, though star Mark Hamill recently pointed out on Twitter that a portion of his costume was merely a pair of altered jeans. Despite the film going on to become one of the biggest sensations in pop culture, its success wasn’t always a given, which meant the original film often had to find the most cost-effective way to bring the story to life, even if that meant buying intergalactic pants from a department store.

When a fan asked if Hamill was wearing jeans, the actor confirmed on Twitter, “The pants I wore in the 1st film were just Levi bluejeans- bleached-out, with the back pockets removed. George called [Star Wars] ‘The most expensive low-budget movie ever made’ & every penny spent had to show up on the screen. I think they started with my costume… #TrueStory.”

This is only the latest of Hamill’s insight into what the shooting process of the film was really like, having shared over the summer a similar anecdote using the #TrueStory hashtag.

To help convey an otherworldly tone, Luke is seen having a meal with his aunt and uncle and, rather than quenching his thirst with a mundane beverage, is drinking what appears to be blue milk, which mythology would reveal to be bantha milk. The drink might have effectively conveyed its purpose, but it wasn’t an experience Hamill enjoyed participating in.

“Blue milk was ‘Long Life’ milk (used by campers because no refrigeration is needed) w/ blue food coloring,” Hamill tweeted this summer. “Oily, warm & slightly sweet, it literally made me gag, but I was determined to drink it on-camera. It was an acting challenge to appear as though I enjoyed it. #TrueStory.”

In hopes of offering fans an authentic experience of the saga, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Walt Disney World offers guests the opportunity to drink blue milk, which Hamill previously confirmed had a much better taste. The actor described the new drink, “This frosty non-dairy drink tasted like a yummy fruit smoothie.”

Hamill will next be seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20th. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is open now.

