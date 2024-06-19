The Acolyte's Sith Lord Trends After Star Wars Fans Nickname Him 'Darth Teeth'

The Acolyte Episode 4 has Star Wars fans buzzing about its new Sith Lord, who they are nicknaming "Darth Teeth"

Star Wars: The Acolyte Episode 4 ended on a major cliffhanger, as Mae's (Amandla Stenberg) mysterious "Master" finally appeared. The ending scene was very brief, but it teed up an exciting battle between a squad of Jedi and a clearly powerful dark side user. Theories are dropping about who "The Master" really is, but until the helmet comes off, Star Wars fans are giving this character a nickname that is quickly catching on: "Darth Teeth." 

star-wars-acolyte-episode-4-reactions-darth-teeth-sith-lord.jpg
The Acolyte's Mast gets nicknamed "Darth Teeth" by fans

The nickname is apt: "The Master" wears a metal helmet with just a thin slit from ear to ear for eyesight, with a thin, skeletal jawline and metallic "teeth" as the mouthpiece for the helmet. That mouthpiece is a unique and (for some) haunting design for a Star Wars Sith Lord – so even when the official name of the character is later revealed, it feels like "Darth Teeth" is a name that will stick – with fans and haters alike. 

He ATE That

That's how you make a Star Wars entrance! Darth Teeth may be getting a silly nickname – but there's a lot o adoration coming along with it.

Qimir Is Darth Teeth, Right?

At this point, the evidence is overwhelmingly compelling.

The Darkest Side

A lot of Star Wars fans are finding the design for "Darth Teeth" to be something just short of a horror movie monster.

Need More Teeth NOW

If nothing else, The Acolyte Episode 4 delivered one heck of an exciting cliffhanger.

Sith Fashion Questions

There's truth to this: a helmet is something you have to justify wearing. 'Hiding your identity' just doesn't cut it. There are hoods, bandanas, face masks – so many other options.

Darth Teeth's Acolytes

"Darth Teeth" already has a "Cavity Cavalry" fan following. If that's not certified official what is?

Muppet Master

It took a shockingly short amount of time to make the "Darth Teeth – Dr. Teeth" connection. Star Wars is SO back.

Rise of Dientes

This nickname is going international!

Tolkeinish

A lot of Lord of the Rings Sauron jokes going around since "Darth Teeth" became a thing.

Down the Rabbit Hole We Go...

Fan theories about Darth Teeth are going down some pretty deep rabbit holes of Star Wars lore.

