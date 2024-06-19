The Acolyte's Sith Lord Trends After Star Wars Fans Nickname Him 'Darth Teeth'
The Acolyte Episode 4 has Star Wars fans buzzing about its new Sith Lord, who they are nicknaming "Darth Teeth"
Star Wars: The Acolyte Episode 4 ended on a major cliffhanger, as Mae's (Amandla Stenberg) mysterious "Master" finally appeared. The ending scene was very brief, but it teed up an exciting battle between a squad of Jedi and a clearly powerful dark side user. Theories are dropping about who "The Master" really is, but until the helmet comes off, Star Wars fans are giving this character a nickname that is quickly catching on: "Darth Teeth."
The nickname is apt: "The Master" wears a metal helmet with just a thin slit from ear to ear for eyesight, with a thin, skeletal jawline and metallic "teeth" as the mouthpiece for the helmet. That mouthpiece is a unique and (for some) haunting design for a Star Wars Sith Lord – so even when the official name of the character is later revealed, it feels like "Darth Teeth" is a name that will stick – with fans and haters alike.
He ATE That
dont gag me like that DARTH TEETH pic.twitter.com/6dV03X2pTO— 🐈 (@taemindilf) June 19, 2024
The audacity they had to go that hard!! I loved Darth Teeth before this episode and now it's solidified after episode 4. I am so glad I got to witness that entrance. https://t.co/fLbi2I26zZ— Karasu 殺 Othello's Big Sis (@SithMinuzaki) June 19, 2024
That's how you make a Star Wars entrance! Darth Teeth may be getting a silly nickname – but there's a lot o adoration coming along with it.
Qimir Is Darth Teeth, Right?
Darth Teeth pulling up to Osha JUST LIKE Qimir pulled up to Osha in E2. Coincidence...I THINK NOT! #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/baYfiEA96g— Evan (@HarrisHarrisev9) June 19, 2024
Isolated the voice and sped it up a bit. You can’t convince me that Qimir isn’t Darth Teeth. pic.twitter.com/Q1kH1iyrPM— Noah (@keldorjedii) June 10, 2024
At this point, the evidence is overwhelmingly compelling.
The Darkest Side
Others have said it before, but this seriously has to be one of the scariest looking Sith we’ve ever seen in any live action Star Wars project.
Also how their mask looks to have been reforged in the same way that Kylo Ren’s was. #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/G7x4eY1IaN— jacob. (@jtimsuggs) June 19, 2024
I gotta say there were some cornball parts of this episode but Darth Teeth’s flick and head turn was the sickest Sith moment since Vader’s hallway scene https://t.co/x1DjzUzp77— shauna (@cad_lame) June 19, 2024
A lot of Star Wars fans are finding the design for "Darth Teeth" to be something just short of a horror movie monster.
Need More Teeth NOW
Man, they really know how to keep me coming back. Give me more Darth Teeth now. #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/jXcJTN9NHO— Risebluesun (@risebluesun) June 19, 2024
If nothing else, The Acolyte Episode 4 delivered one heck of an exciting cliffhanger.
Sith Fashion Questions
Vader wears his because...well. He'll die otherwise. Kylo wears his because he's a Vader fanboy.
Darth Teeth. Not really apparent why way too many Sith "logically" gravitate towards breathmasks, other than "cool". Mandalorians already have monopoly on uncomfortable affectations. pic.twitter.com/fyI1R5ejSk— 𝙿𝙴𝚃𝙴𝚁 𝙱𝚁𝙸𝙶𝙶𝚂 🖊️ #WGAw (@ThePeterBriggs) June 19, 2024
There's truth to this: a helmet is something you have to justify wearing. 'Hiding your identity' just doesn't cut it. There are hoods, bandanas, face masks – so many other options.
Darth Teeth's Acolytes
Darth Teeth’s fan club should be called the Cavity Cavalry #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/978WQkYnDv— Mollie ✨ Jecki Jam Fam (@DarthMaullie) June 18, 2024
"Darth Teeth" already has a "Cavity Cavalry" fan following. If that's not certified official what is?
Muppet Master
Darth Teeth… DaRth Teeth… Dr Teeth. I solved it! #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/cN0KQLFOVK— Candace Kaw (@candaceisageek) June 19, 2024
It took a shockingly short amount of time to make the "Darth Teeth – Dr. Teeth" connection. Star Wars is SO back.
Rise of Dientes
Darth Teeth just doesn’t vibe with me, so I’ll be calling him by his Spanish name, Darth Dientes, until we have more information. #TheAcolyte— Dr. Danyells About The Acolyte (@danies394) June 19, 2024
This nickname is going international!
Tolkeinish
The mysterious villain of the Acolytes is named Darth Teeth. When I hear Darth Teeth, I remember the mouth of Sauron from The Lord of the Rings.🤭🤣 pic.twitter.com/2EmD30P3ZX— 𝑀𝑜𝑣𝑖𝑒 𝑇ℎ𝑒𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑀𝑎𝑛𝑎𝑔𝑒𝑟 (@HlSzUKYZPz49pL3) June 19, 2024
A lot of Lord of the Rings Sauron jokes going around since "Darth Teeth" became a thing.
Down the Rabbit Hole We Go...
Okay so maybe I’m letting my current reading (Shadow of the Sith) influence me, but what if Darth Teeth isn’t a person at all? What if it’s a Sith shadow, inhabiting that mask? One that someone else wears…#TheAcolyte— Jez (she/her) (@typesetjez) June 19, 2024
Fan theories about Darth Teeth are going down some pretty deep rabbit holes of Star Wars lore.
