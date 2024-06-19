The Acolyte's Sith Lord Trends After Star Wars Fans Nickname Him 'Darth Teeth'

Star Wars: The Acolyte Episode 4 ended on a major cliffhanger, as Mae's (Amandla Stenberg) mysterious "Master" finally appeared. The ending scene was very brief, but it teed up an exciting battle between a squad of Jedi and a clearly powerful dark side user. Theories are dropping about who "The Master" really is, but until the helmet comes off, Star Wars fans are giving this character a nickname that is quickly catching on: "Darth Teeth."

(Photo: The Acolyte's Mast gets nicknamed "Darth Teeth" by fans - Lucasfilm)

The nickname is apt: "The Master" wears a metal helmet with just a thin slit from ear to ear for eyesight, with a thin, skeletal jawline and metallic "teeth" as the mouthpiece for the helmet. That mouthpiece is a unique and (for some) haunting design for a Star Wars Sith Lord – so even when the official name of the character is later revealed, it feels like "Darth Teeth" is a name that will stick – with fans and haters alike.