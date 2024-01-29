Star Wars: Ahsoka Droid Factory Figure Set Is Available Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney has launched their latest collection of Droid Factory figures, and this time around it's inspired by the Star Wars: Ahsoka series on Disney+. The lineup includes Chopper, C1-10P, C4-R4C, Professor Huyang and RD-3 packaged together in a set that you can order here at shopDisney now priced at $49.99.

Earlier this month, fans of the Star Wars: Ahsoka series were excited to learn that a second season is in development with Dave Filoni at the helm. Disney and Lucasfilm also announced The Mandalorian & Grogu, a new Star Wars movie bringing Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his Mandalorian apprentice to the big screen with director Jon Favreau. The Mando movie will begin production this year and is further along than Dave Filoni's untitled New Republic movie and James Mangold's Dawn of the Jedi movie announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023. A Rey Skywalker movie is also in the works, that is being touted as having "a different direction":

In other Star Wars action figure news, Hasbro launched a wave of new The Black Series and The Vintage Collection pre-orders last week that you can find below.

Star Wars: The Black Series Pre-orders (1/24):

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DROIDEKA DESTROYER DROID ($33.99): See at Entertainment Earth: The first of its kind in a unique droid form factor for THE BLACK SERIES, this Droideka Destroyer Droid figure can be posed standing on its three legs or in its protective globe form. Inspired by Star Wars: The Phanom Menace.

($33.99): See at Entertainment Earth: The first of its kind in a unique droid form factor for THE BLACK SERIES, this Droideka Destroyer Droid figure can be posed standing on its three legs or in its protective globe form. Inspired by Star Wars: The Phanom Menace. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN ($24.99): See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes figure and blaster accessory. Inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka.

($24.99): See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes figure and blaster accessory. Inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PHASE I CLONE TROOPER ($24.99): See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including a removable helmet and 2 blasters. Inspired by Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

Star Wars TVC Pre-orders (1/24):