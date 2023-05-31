Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Teases Their New "Ambitious Force-Wielder" Character

Star Wars: Ahsoka is coming to Disney+ later this year, and it's set to star Rosario Dawson in the titular role. The show will also feature Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn), David Tennant (Huyang), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Ray Stevenson (Baylin), and Ivanna Sakhno (Shin). While some of the characters are coming from animation, others are making their debut in the new series. Shin is a new villain, and Sakhno recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the character and her skills.

"Shin is quite an intense and ambitious Force-wielder," Sakhno teased. "She is very skilled in lightsaber combat. She is a new character, so I don't want to give away too much of who Shin is, as I would love the audience to be able to discover her." She added, "I hope that despite her darkness of a character, we're able to also expand our understanding of that darkness within someone and the reason behind it. I love her. I really care so much about her, and I feel like it's my job to take care of her and protect her."

Sakhno added, "The training has to do with your connection to your mind and heart and body. And you really begin to – through understanding the history of Star Wars and the Force itself – see how that placates itself into your own life through the flow and learning how to navigate it within your movement."

Remembering Ray Stevenson:

Sadly, Ashoka actor Ray Stevenson passed away earlier his month at age 58. Sakhno's interview with EW took place before her co-star's passing, and they actually were both present for the conversation. "Ray would constantly make noises," Sakhno laughed before turning to Stevenson. "I remember the first scene that we were filming, you came up with a song for Shin. I can't say too much of the scene itself, but Ray would just constantly walk around like, 'Who let the Shin out? Who, who, who...?'"

After the news of Stevenson's death was announced, Rosario Dawson paid tribute to him on Instagram. "Sharing in grief with you all," Dawson wrote. "What a Ray of light. Been calling cast/crew & the rest of my family to say how much I love them. Let this be your reminder to love on your people's in real time while you can. Ray was so vivacious & unbelievably present & vibrant. He truly lived!!!"

Ahsoka begins streaming on Disney+ this August.