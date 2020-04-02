Star Wars Writer Hilariously Reminds Fans That Anakin Skywalker Was a Terrible Son

Few villains were as ruthless as Darth Vader, as made evident in the original Star Wars trilogy, though frequent Star Wars writer Charles Soule recently pointed out that, long before Vader was a terrible threat, the young Anakin Skywalker was a bad son, based on how he constructed a droid for his mother that would have been so useless at making her life easier. Admittedly, Anakin was only nine years old when he built C-3PO, so it’s tough to hold him entirely accountable for his poor judgment, but abandoning his mother on Tatooine with an unfinished droid also wasn’t a responsible decision.

“YOUNG ANAKIN: I am a mechanical genius – I will build my mom, a woman who probably does mostly manual labor on a backwater desert planet, a droid to help her out!” Soule joked on Twitter. “*Builds machine designed for high-level diplomatic negotiations and little else* *Also makes it a skinless horror*

Soule is currently writing the Star Wars comic book series for Marvel, which takes place after the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, the same time period being explored in Star Wars: Darth Vader. Other than some of the characters themselves, there isn’t much connective tissue between the events of the prequel and original trilogies, but the Darth Vader series saw the unexpected return of a prequel character.

On the final page of the debut issue of Darth Vader, the Sith Lord came face to face with who he believed to be Padmé. Given that she died in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, this reveal seemed highly unlikely, with the next issue of the series confirming that the character was actually Sabé, one of Padmé’s royal handmaidens. With this being one of the first references to the character since appearing in the prequel trilogy, the story is set up to explore an interesting dynamic, as both Vader and Sabé are seeking more information about Padmé’s fate.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #3 is expected to hit shelves in April.

