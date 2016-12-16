Star Wars: Andor's Diego Luna Shoots Down Rogue One Ending Rumors

The conclusion to 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is one of the main reasons it has stuck in fan's minds for the past six years. In a world where franchising characters is the norm it was a shock to the system when the movie wrapped up and its entire main cast had been killed on screen, eliminating the potential for a sequel. Though we all know that eventually Lucasfilm would just dial the clock back and tell a prequel story, the Diego Luna-starring Andor is currently streaming on Disney+, the star himself refutes the rumors that have popped up in recent years that his character was going to survive at one point, revealing the end of Cassian's journey was always in the movie.

"So this is basically the reason why I was so happy to play this role," Luna told Vanity Fair in an interview while revisiting the end of the film, "and so excited about the idea of being part of this universe because I thought it was so bold, so interesting so unique to have an ending like this, you know? And there's been a lot, I mean, I remember people saying we shot different endings, and just to be clear, the day I was offered this role I knew this was it. It was one film and I knew what the end was gonna be. And it's one of the things that excited me the most, that Star Wars was gonna do that, was gonna show what sacrifice means and was gonna go for it."

He continued, "I thought it was a very smart move...I remember having to answer the question of like, 'Oh, how does it feel? How long are you gonna be in Star Wars? How many films you're gonna do?' and I just couldn't answer, you know? But I knew that was it. And in fact, it made complete sense that I was just there for one film."

Luna would go on to laugh in the interview about how after saying all of this about his part in Rogue One he would return to Star Wars for Andor, adding: "For me, Rogue One is a film that is pretty much about an event, but you don't get to know where these characters come from, why they do what they do. What takes someone to be, to feel ready to sacrifice everything for a cost, you know?"

The first four episodes of Star Wars: Andor are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes arriving every Wednesday. A second season of the series with twelve more episodes is already being developed to arrive at a later date.