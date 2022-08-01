Star Wars: Andor Full Trailer Revealed by Disney+

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The next big Star Wars series, Andor, will be released later this month and it doesn't seem like you should have a bad feeling about this one. Andor will serve as a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will show us what Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) was getting into before the events of the film. Lucasfilm previously released a cool teaser for Andor showing fans what to expect from the series with everything looking like it was going to be epic. Now, the studio has released the first full trailer for Andor.

While appearing on Good Morning America, Luna officially released the first full trailer for the series. The series looks spectacular so far and like all things Star Wars I doubt we've seen anything past the first episode in the released footage. You can check out the trailer below!

Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor's leading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

Andor will be released exclusively on Disney+ on September 21, 2022!

What do you think about the trailer? Are you excited to see Andor? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!