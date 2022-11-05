Andor Season 2 Will Go to Iconic Star Wars Location

Star Wars: Andor is now nine episodes deep on Disney+ with three more episodes to go of its first season. The show has already been confirmed to have two seasons with the second season expected to go into production soon. Andor takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, so there are some characters from the film who have already appeared in the series. In addition to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the show also follows Mon Motha (Genevieve O'Reilly), and last week's episode saw the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera as well as Duncan Pow as Melshi. Characters are not the only returning elements seen in Andor. We've also glimpsed some classic locations, including Coruscant, and there are more to come. According to Collider, the second season of Andor will feature Yavin.

In the original Star Wars, the hidden military base of the Rebel Alliance was located on the planet's fourth moon, Yavin 4. The location was seen again in Rogue One, and showrunner Tony Gilroy recently talked about Yavin's return when praising new staff writer, Tom Bissell.

"Tom Bissell is really cool and really, really interesting, versatile, really good writer. But also a very, very, very big Star Wars fan, which we really wanted to make sure we had another pro because we're going into Rogue [One], and we're going to Yavin, and then we're going into places where we eventually need to really weave our way back to the source. So Tom came in, and he's been great. So he's got some episodes too."

Who Is Directing Andor Season 2?

During the interview with Collider, Gilroy also revealed more directors of Season 2. Previously, he shared that Ariel Kleiman, who helmed the "Flight of the Bumblebee" episode of Yellowjackets as well as episodes of Top of the Lake, The Resort, and more is already lined up to direct some of Andor's second season. In addition to Kleiman, Janus Metz and Alonso Ruizpalacios will also be tackling future episodes of Andor. Metz is a Danish filmmaker who has directed some television in addition to All the Old Knives, which starred Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton. Ruizpalacios is a Mexican filmmaker who previously directed Andor star Diego Luna in Narcos: Mexico. According to the report, the upcoming season will be structured the same way as Season 1 as the three directors "have been tapped to direct episode blocks in the second season." Kleiman will take on the same role as Toby Haynes in the first season by helming six episodes that are split into two blocks. In addition to Haynes, the first season's directors also included Susanna White and Benjamin Caron.

The tenth episode of Andor drops on Disney+ on November 9th.