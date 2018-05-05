Is Lucasfilm Developing an Additional Animated Star Wars Series?

After four seasons, the animated series Star Wars Rebels came to a close earlier this year, leaving many fans curious about what the future held for the saga in the realm of animation. In April, Disney announced that the new series Star Wars Resistance would be making its debut, though a recent job posting on the company’s site could hint that another series is being developed.

As can be seen in the above job description for a Senior Production Accountant, one of the responsibilities of the role is “Partner with Producer and Finance Leadership in managing and analyzing production costs, production overhead and overall budgets for multiple productions with multiple seasons.” The most important part of this description is the “multiple productions” detail, which hints that Resistance won’t be the only series in the franchise’s future.

While this detail doesn’t confirm that multiple productions are moving forward, it wouldn’t be the first time that details of a job teased what was in the studio’s future.

Last January, a job listing for a position described that the “creators of the Emmy award-winning animation series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the highly successful animation series Star Wars Rebels are looking for a versatile Production Coordinator to join their production team.” Three months later came the announcement of Star Wars Resistance, which is likely the series the position was created for.

Star Wars Resistance is created by Dave Filoni (Star Wars: Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), and executive-produced by Athena Portillo (Rebels, Clone Wars), Just Ridge (Rebels, Clone Wars), and Brandon Auman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and features art-direction by Amy Beth Christenson (Rebels, Clone Wars).

Resistance aims to blend a new animation style for the saga while also being inspired by World War II fight pilots.

“The idea for Star Wars Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots,” Filoni shared of the new series. “My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that’s been a big influence on me. There’s a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we’ve captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time.”

Star Wars Resistance will debut this fall on Disney XD.

