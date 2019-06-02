Star Wars Star Ashley Eckstein Shares Story of Meeting Brie Larson at Galaxy’s Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disneyland this week, and the preview days saw an array of celebrities visiting the new attraction. One person in attendance was Brie Larson, the actor best known for playing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During her time at the park, she was spotted geeking out and rocking her own lightsaber. She also met some important people in the Star Wars universe, including Ashley Eckstein, the actor best known to Star Wars fans as the voice of Ahsoka Tano. Eckstein took to Instagram to share her experience of meeting Larson.

“You never know who you’re going to run into at Oga’s Cantina… As I walked into the Cantina at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, I looked to my right and there was @brielarson I’ve long followed Brie and I greatly admire and respect how she has taken on the role and responsibility of being Captain Marvel. She lives the part both on and off the screen,” she wrote.

She added, “I’ve long thought about what I would say to her if I ever crossed paths and right there in Batuu, I had my chance. Nervously I walked up and introduced myself and let me tell you, I did not kick things off well. I fumbled over my words and I barely formed a sentence. As a fellow actress, woman in business and advocate for women and girls, I wanted to thank her for everything she’s doing. She was so kind and gracious, even as I completely geeked out and probably made no sense. I told her that I was the voice of a Star Wars character and it was cool to see that she was clearly a big Star Wars fan!”

She concluded, “Although our Universes would never collide, I’ll continue to dream of the fan fiction in my head where Ahsoka Tano and Captain Marvel team up to save the Universe. Although, a bit embarrassing, thank you to my friend for capturing this moment and thank you Brie for being our real life Captain Marvel.”

You can currently catch Brie Larson on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame, and Eckstein will continue to voice Ahsoka Tano on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which is expected to return for the new streaming service, Disney+, sometime next year.

Star Was: Galaxy’s Edge is now open at Disneyland in California, and will open in Florida on August 29th.