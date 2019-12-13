Cat That Looks Like Baby Yoda Goes Viral

2019 has been a pretty turbulent year, for sure, but if there is one thing that has managed to unite us, it is no doubt the debut of Baby Yoda in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Thanks to The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda has seen a meteoric rise from secret reveal of The Mandalorian’s premiere to bonafide pop-culture icon. Right now, if you hop onto to social media, Baby Yoda is the undisputed King of Memes, but there is, as always, a potential contender waiting in the wings: Cats. The Internet has been sustained by cute cat pictures since it inception, and to bring things to peak cuteness, we now have a cat that looks like Baby Yoda!

Check out the image of the “Baby Yoda Cat” that has immediately gone viral on social media:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meet Baby Yoda Cat

my boyfriend said “oh my god my cat looks like baby yoda” and i look over and sure enough pic.twitter.com/lAMfGbetF0 — 𝖇𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖆 *:･ﾟ✧*:･ﾟ✧ (@BLOODTHRSTYXBBY) December 8, 2019

“my boyfriend said “oh my god my cat looks like baby yoda” and i look over and sure enough” —@BLOODTHRSTYXBBY

This cat (named Parmesan) has earned its viral exposure. He definitely looks like a Baby Yoda in this pic! Squeeeeeeeee!

We Can’t Even…

This is so cute that it practically HURTS.

The Next Peak Cuteness

Does it get any cuter than Baby Yoda Cat? Maybe a Pikachu / Baby Yoda Crossover?

Baby Yoda Cat Toy

I just finished crocheting this one! 😀 pic.twitter.com/g4AIV2B0Ud — Lisa Millraney (@dixiehellcat) December 9, 2019

There’s only one kind of toy that’s fit for Baby Yoda Cat…

Jabba Cat

My cat looks like Jabba pic.twitter.com/I3mq6eDriD — Astrid (@AstridIArias) December 10, 2019

Baby Yoda Cat is now inspiring all kinds of Star Wars-themed pets to be presented to social media. Here’s Jabba Cat…

Obi-Wan Catnobi

My cat Obi-Wan would love to be friends with Parmesan pic.twitter.com/yQOhNWaz7p — olivia (@oliviosah) December 10, 2019

He’s Baby Yoda Cat’s greatest pupil, and friend.

More Baby Yoda Cats

This happened with my cat as well #BabyYodaFever pic.twitter.com/gzzVyfRxUU — justLiz (@LizSwick) December 9, 2019

What about my boi pic.twitter.com/d3zvHPRskK — Patrick Ueltschi (@Ueltschi_) December 9, 2019

Lmao my cat looks like baby Yoda too pic.twitter.com/wSCaTMZ16p — mic(hell)e (@vxzquez) December 10, 2019

Of course, a lot of other Cat owners are now trying to say their cats are Baby Yoda cute…

I Will Get Nothing Done

i took a BREAK smh so much for DRIVING — evelyn (@cheesedxnish) December 9, 2019

When the Internet’s greatest distractions unite, productivity as we know it is over.