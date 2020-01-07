Star Wars: Baby Yoda Created Using Rubik’s Cubes

The love for Baby Yoda is not going away anytime soon, and Star Wars fans are finding new and inventive ways to show off their appreciation for the adorable character. One of the most original has to be Steven Brundage’s tribute to Baby Yoda, which has the artist recreating the character in a huge way using just Rubiks Cubes. It’s impressive to say the least, and you can check out amazing creation in the videos below, including one video that shows how he had to assemble the portrait piece by piece.

The video is sped up obviously, and we’re not sure how long it actually took him to assemble it, but it can’t be a quick and easy process. Each cube has to be turned to just the right colorized sides, and then fit into an overall whole. It’s crazy but supremely cool, and you can check it all out below.

You can see the process video in the below post.

You can find more of Brundage’s custom mosaic art on his official website.

As for Baby Yoda, the little guy’s only going to become more popular, even though the first season of The Mandalorian is now completed. The series has already been renewed for a season 2, which will be coming in fall of 2020, and you can expect plenty of merchandise to be around at the same time. While they held off on producing a bunch of toys to keep things from getting spoiled, 2020 is going to be much different, and you’ll be able to get your Baby Yoda fix at just about every store in the next few months.

The Mandalorian is available on Disney+ now.