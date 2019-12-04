How to Order a Baby Yoda Frappuccino at Starbucks

Baby Yoda mania has swept the globe, thanks to the Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian. The race is officially on to merchandise Baby Yoda to the maximum profit yield, and even Starbucks is getting in on the action. Word has gotten out that the coffee mega-chain is offering customers a “Baby Yoda” Frappuccino, but that’s only halfway true. It seems that Star Wars fans have actually come up with the idea for this unofficial Baby Yoda-themed drink – but if you were looking to get a taste of it, we’re here to help. Thanks to a new post on Instagram, you can get the inside track to ordering your Baby Yoda Frappuccino!

Here’s how you can order your Starbucks Baby Yoda Frappuccino, without the barista even knowing what you’re up to (via TotallyTheBomb)!

“My friends @totallythebombdotcom are on a mission to make Baristas hate their guts LOL..Today’s trending @starbucks secret menu drink is the adorable mini green stuff of a Baby Yoda(or that’s what we are calling it)..The drink is possible to create since the ingredients are pretty basic, here’s how you make it.. 1. Start by asking for a matcha green tea Frappuccino ..2. Ask to add caramel drizzle to the cup (this will be Baby Yoda’s cloak)..3. Top off with whipped cream, caramel and caramel ribbon crunch crunchies(not sure if caramel crunchies are even available, but if they are sweet).. This is fun for the little and big kids, let’s just hope the Baristas can find it in their hearts to forgive us LOL.. If you want more cool Starbucks “secret” menu options head over to @totallythebombdotcom website, they keep banging them out👍🏼..May the Baby Yoda cuteness continue to infest the internet for ever 😅🤗💚🥤 …” —Markie_Devo

So there you have it: May the Force be with you, and your local Starbucks. Drink in good health!

The Mandalorian streams new episodes every Friday on Disney+. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be in theaters on December 20th.