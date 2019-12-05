John Wick Takes on Baby Yoda in New Poster From BossLogic

2019 is about to come to a close, and there have certainly been quite a lot of pop culture touchstones that have defined the past 300+ days. Depending on who you ask, two of the biggest franchises of the past year were John Wick and Star Wars, and a new piece of fanart unites them in a pretty epic way. A new piece from BossLogic, which you can check out below, mashes up the poster from John Wick 3: Parabellum with “Baby Yoda”, the adorable and surprisingly-powerful creature introduced in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. You can check it out below.

Final Boss! #johnwick #babyyoda keanu took over the first part of the year, Baby Yoda took over the last pic.twitter.com/9obM4nPThk — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 5, 2019

In a way, there is something weirdly fitting about uniting John Wick and Baby Yoda, as many compared the third episode of The Mandalorian to the high-octane action-film franchise. And you have to admit, it’s easy imagining John Wick going to the ends of the Earth to protect Baby Yoda — like some of his onscreen co-stars would.

“It’s heartbreakingly beautiful,” Werner Herzog, who portrays The Client on the series, said in an interview last month. “And I saw two technicians operating it remotely. One was for the eyes and the mouth, the other was for other facial expressions, it’s a phenomenal technical achievement, and beyond the technological achievement it’s heartbreaking.”

“I don’t know…but on the set it looked absolutely convincing,” Herzog continued. “It made you cry when you saw it.”

“I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogs and things like that,” series creator Jon Favreau recently explained. “So they really back us up. We really wanted to have it be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watch the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out. That requires a lot of restraint from the people who are footing the bill, saying they’re gonna hold back on certain things so that the public doesn’t know ahead of time. Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters.”

