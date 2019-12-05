Star Wars: Baby Yoda Playing With the Radio Is the Internet’s Best New Meme

We’re officially halfway through the first season of The Mandalorian, and Star Wars fans are finding quite a lot to love about the epic live-action series. It’s safe to say that one pivotal aspect of that has been “Baby Yoda”, the pint-sized creature who ended up being the target that The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) was supposed to bring in. Over the course of the series thus far, the pair’s dynamic has evolved, resulting in some genuinely adorable scenes. While nearly every Baby Yoda moment has gotten love on social media, a scene from the show’s fourth episode has birthed a pretty creative meme.

The scene, which occurs early on in the episode, sees Baby Yoda pushing a button on The Mandalorian’s console, only for The Mandalorian to turn it off. This pattern continues multiple times, before Mando ultimately puts Baby Yoda on his lap and out of the reach of the button.

While it’s unclear exactly what the button does, some have reinterpreted the delightfully-silly scene to be about Baby Yoda continuing to turn on the ship’s radio. As the Internet has found out in recent days, placing virtually any music over the scene has adorable and hilarious results, especially because of what it might say about Baby Yoda’s music taste. Here are a few of those responses.

LOL

I made this one.

Baby Yoda Listens to Music pic.twitter.com/hikw50UOph — kid cadet (@kidcadet) December 2, 2019

Perfection

Wake Me Up

Let Baby Yoda listen to Evanescence, space dad. pic.twitter.com/ugwfffjZra — Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) December 1, 2019

A+

let the boy vibe pic.twitter.com/5llx5MPLVG — 一人で (@dickhe_d) December 3, 2019

Too Cute

I went through almost all the #BabyYoda Radio vids yesterday and I’m sorely disappointed no one did this… pic.twitter.com/UZQHmMbphZ — Federica Cue (@KikaFedCue) December 3, 2019

Rockin’ and Rollin’

Joining in the Baby Yoda trend…with a little help from @BadLipReading pic.twitter.com/fZKkk2HB8k — alex doesn’t have enough books (@alexjrassic) December 2, 2019

So Festive

You’re An All-Star, Baby Yoda

It Had to Be Done

Baby Yoda has a sweet taste in music #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/HpLKT5BqXc — 〽️cluhvin the EDM Journalist (@mcluhvinmusic) December 2, 2019

Even Pedro Agrees