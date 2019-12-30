Star Wars: This Mandalorian and Baby Yoda Dog Cosplay Is a Work of Art

The Mandalorian wrapped up its first season earlier this week, and it showed fans just how much the Star Wars universe has to offer. There was certainly quite a lot for fans to love in the series, including the dynamic between its titular gunslinger (played by Pedro Pascal) and “Baby Yoda”, the pint-sized creature he has grown to protect. Fans have gone to pretty creative lengths to show their love for the two characters, but a new video might be among the best yet. The YouTube channel Crusoe the Dachshund recently shared a video, in which two dogs named Oakley and Daphne cosplay as The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda.

The video is pretty adorable, and even ends with “Baby Yoda” being pushed in a stroller. The video also includes a look at how the dog-sized Mandalorian costume was made, which is pretty impressive.

The love for Baby Yoda has been fairly consistent across The Mandalorian’s run, with fans only becoming more and more enamored with the adorable creature. While Baby Yoda’s existence was kept a secret up until the first episode’s premiere, it sounds like the wait was more than worth it.

“I think it’s exceeded our expectations, all of our expectations. But I knew, the moment I saw an early cut of the first episode, that we had something really special. And I just felt it,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said during a recent appearance on The Star Wars Show. “I’ve been in the business for 45 years, worked my way up through television mostly, [and I] remember times throughout my career in television when I saw either a character or an actor playing a character when you just knew.”

“[Baby Yoda] doesn’t have to say anything, it just emotes, it just looks,” Iger said. “Moves the ears, the eyes, and so darn intriguing. I think people really want to know, ‘What’s its name? What’s its real name?’ I know its real name, and it’s one of the reasons why I have extra security now, because I don’t want to be given some kind of truth serum by someone.”

Season 1 of The Mandalorian is available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

