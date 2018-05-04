Exclusive The Black Series Admiral Piett Figure Arrives for Star Wars Day

Today is Star Wars Day, and you can remember May 4th, 2018 as the day Admiral Piett finally got a 6-inch The Black Series figure from Hasbro. The figure is an Entertainment Earth exclusive, and you can grab one right here while supplies last.

Indeed, today is a glorious day because fans have been waiting for an Admiral Piett Black Series figure for quite some time. Sure, figures of Imperial officers might not be as exciting as bounty hunters, Jedis, and droids, but Piett is someone that people can relate to. He was just a guy that wanted to do his job without getting choked to death by his terrifying boss. With that in mind, jump on this figure while you can because there’s a good chance it will sell out.

In other The Black Series news, numerous figures have been released as part of a massive wave of merch supporting Solo: A Star Wars Story, and we’ve collected them here for your convenience. Below you’ll find links to both individual releases and figure sets:

• Star Wars The Black Series Han Solo 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars Black Series Range Trooper 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Lando 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Qi’ra 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series 4-LOM 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Grand Moff Tarkin 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Dewback and Sandtrooper Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Swoop Bike Vehicle with Enfys Nest Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Jawa 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Death Squad Commander 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Centerpiece Kylo Ren Statue

• Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet

A Target exclusive Chewbacca figure is also part of this wave, but wasn’t available to purchase online at the time this post was written.

If you’re a collector, you can step up to the Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figure Wave 16 Case, which includes the following:

• 2 X HAN SOLO

• 1 X LANDO CALRISSIAN

• 2 X IMPERIAL RANGE TROOPER

• 1 X GRAND MOFF TARKIN

• 1 X DEATH STAR SQUAD COMMANDER

• 1 X JAWA

The Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figure Wave 17 Case includes:

• 1x Darth Vader

• 1x Rey (Island Journey)

• 1x DJ (Canto Bight)

• 1x Han Solo (Brown Jacket)

• 1x Qi’ra

• 1x Range Trooper

• 1x Lando Calrissian

• 1x 4-LOM

Finally, the highly anticipated return of the Star Wars Vintage Collection is in full swing. If you want to grab a set for yourself, you can do that right here for $109.99 with free shipping slated for May.

This is the first major Vintage Collection release since 2012, and collectors and long-time Star Wars fans have been hyped about the return of the line for over a year. The set includes eight individually packaged figures:

• 2x Supreme Leader Snoke

• 1x Rey figure (Jakku) with quarterstaff, backpack, and alternate wrapped head

• 1x Kylo Ren figure with lightsaber and lightsaber hilt

• 2x First Order Stormtrooper figure with blaster rifle and blaster pistol

• 1x Jyn Erso figure with blaster rifle and blaster pistol

• 1x Hoth Rebel Soldier figure with blaster rifle and blaster pistol

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.