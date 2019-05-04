The Star Wars Black Series Clone Commander Gree Toys ‘R’ Us Exclusive Figure is Back

Hasbro’s Star Wars The Black Series Clone Commander Gree figure from The Clone Wars was first released in 2017 as a Toys ‘R’ Us exclusive before their unfortunate demise. However, the figure is back for Star Wars Day 2019, and you can pre-order one right here for the standard price with shipping slated for September (note that the figure was going for around $50 on eBay before this new release).

The Clone Commander Gree figure is actually pretty spectacular. The paint job is certainly one reason why, but it’s also clear that Hasbro didn’t use generic clone trooper armor – there are definitely some new sculpted elements here. The official description for the figure reads…

“Kids and fans alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with the Star Wars Black Series Commander Gree 6-inch Action Figure! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Clone Commander Gree, designation 1004, led the Elite Corps of clone troopers during the Clone Wars as seen in Revenge of the Sith. He saw deployments on such heated battlefronts as Kashyyyk. Though a faithful commander who carried out the Jedi’s orders, Gree was ultimately loyal to the Republic. This 6-inch Commander Gree figure from The Black Series that features premium deco across multiple points of articulation.”

