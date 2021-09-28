Star Wars Black Series Gaming Greats RC-1138 Boss Action Figure Is On Sale Now

Yesterday, Hasbro announced that RC-1138 would be coming to their The Black Series Gaming Greats Figure lineup. Inspired by the Star Wars: Republic Commando video game, RC-1138 is known as “Boss”, the leader of Delta Squad. Today, pre-orders for this6-inch figure went live here at GameStop (exclusive) for $26.99 with a release date set for December 15th.

If you’re unfamiliar, Star Wars: Republic Commando was first released in 2005 for both the Xbox and PC platforms, but a port of the game arrived on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this past April.

“Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy,” reads an official pitch of the tactical first-person shooter game from LucasArts. “As the leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately, annihilate the enemy. Your squad will follow your orders and your lead, working together as a team – instinctively, intelligently, instantly. You are their leader. They are your weapon.”

Game developer Aspyr had the following to say about the new port:

“Here at Aspyr, we respect the classics. We’ve done our best to faithfully recreate the original Star Wars Republic Commando feel with a few modern twists,” Aspyr’s marketing specialist Mallie Rust said in the PlayStation Blog post. “What worked in 2005 doesn’t translate perfectly to modern hardware. That’s why we updated the controls to feel just right on the DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers (playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility).”

