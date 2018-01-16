Save 33% on the ‘Star Wars’ Black Series Guard Figure 4-Pack Exclusive

Inside this Star Wars: The Black Series collection you’ll find a member of the blue Senate Guard, the red Imperial Royal Guard, the Emperor’s Shadow Guard, and the red Elite Praetorian Guard in one tidy, collectible package.

The 4-pack is exclusive to ThinkGeek, GameStop, and Barnes & Noble, but ThinkGeek is the only one selling it for 33% off. So, grab it here for $60 while the sale/supplies last.

Granted, these guards will need someone to, you know… guard, so you might want to pick up another ThinkGeek exclusive Black Series figure that’s on sale right now. If you hurry you can get the Throne Room Snoke figure for $31.99, which is 20% off the list price.

While we’re on the topic of Star Wars Black Series figures, three big releases in the lineup were made available to order earlier this month. This includes DJ and Island Journey Rey, who were first previewed at NYCC back in October. The Captain Rex figure is also available to pre-order in standard Black Series packaging. It was was previously available as a HASCON exclusive.

If you want the figures early, you can opt to go with the Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figure Wave 15 Case which is available to pre-order now with shipment slated for sometime in January.

