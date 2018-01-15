Star Wars: Bruce Lee Wields Lightsaber Nunchucks in Fan Video

If you are a fan of Star Wars and/or martial arts films, then this video is the “best of both worlds” scenario that you’ve been waiting for! Watch it above!

The scene is taken from Bruce Lee‘s 1972 film Fists of Fury, and the iconic scene of Lee’s character Chen battling Hiroshi (Riki Hashimoto), after an ambush attack pits Hiroshi’s Katana skills against Chen’s prowess with nunchucks.

This fan-made video scene was inspired by another fan work: a piece of fan art by Ameen Naksewee @ DeviantART, who drew a stunning piece of fan art featuring a Star Wars Jedi version of Bruce Lee battling Sith Lords, armed with lightsaber nunchucks. Check out that gorgeous imagery below:

(Photo Credit: Ameeeeba @ DeviantART)

This is basically the best that comes when different sides of fan culture unite. There are just as many Star Wars fans who are also martial arts movie and/or anime fans, and it truly becomes an enriching and novel experience to see how those different aspects of one fan’s delights blend together in mind.

Other recent examples like a modernized Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Vader duel scene show that the full potential for Star Wars lightsaber battles is still being discovered. The Last Jedi gave us one of the biggest and best duels the franchise has ever scene, so here’s hoping the future brings more great examples – both in the films, and on the fan-made circuit.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now in theaters.