Star Wars

Star Wars Fans Demanding a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star for Carrie Fisher on Twitter

Hundreds of stars have been celebrated from the world of movies, TV, music, and more on […]

By

Hundreds of stars have been celebrated from the world of movies, TV, music, and more on Hollywood’s iconic Walk of Fame, with new performers being added on a yearly basis. While the success of some stars have earned them landmarks relatively quickly in their careers, some icons have gone decades without being honored, as some even earn their star posthumously. Star Wars actors Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill have both been honored with stars, yet Carrie Fisher passed away before she could earn a tribute. Hamill recently took to Twitter in hopes of drumming up support for his co-star and friend to join the Walk of Fame for her many accomplishments.

Hamill has always been outspoken about his stance on Donald Trump, who himself earned a star on the Walk of Fame earlier in his career. Since Trump has been elected, his star has been vandalized and defaced a number of times, leading Hamill to tease the idea last week that Fisher should replace Trump on the Walk of Fame. After that post gained support from fans, Hamill took to Twitter to call for even more support, igniting the hashtag “#AStarForCarrie,” resulting in thousands of fans embracing the campaign.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see fans showing their support for Fisher getting a star on the Walk of Fame!

Perfect Replacement

Make It Happen

Zero Sense

Time That Was Changed

Upsetting

Deserving Princess

Not Just a Star

Our General

Where Is It?

A Long Time Coming

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts