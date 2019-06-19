Star Wars Fans Demanding a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star for Carrie Fisher on Twitter

Hundreds of stars have been celebrated from the world of movies, TV, music, and more on Hollywood’s iconic Walk of Fame, with new performers being added on a yearly basis. While the success of some stars have earned them landmarks relatively quickly in their careers, some icons have gone decades without being honored, as some even earn their star posthumously. Star Wars actors Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill have both been honored with stars, yet Carrie Fisher passed away before she could earn a tribute. Hamill recently took to Twitter in hopes of drumming up support for his co-star and friend to join the Walk of Fame for her many accomplishments.

Hamill has always been outspoken about his stance on Donald Trump, who himself earned a star on the Walk of Fame earlier in his career. Since Trump has been elected, his star has been vandalized and defaced a number of times, leading Hamill to tease the idea last week that Fisher should replace Trump on the Walk of Fame. After that post gained support from fans, Hamill took to Twitter to call for even more support, igniting the hashtag “#AStarForCarrie,” resulting in thousands of fans embracing the campaign.

Scroll down to see fans showing their support for Fisher getting a star on the Walk of Fame!

Perfect Replacement

Good riddance! (and I know just who should replace him….)#AStarForCarrie ⭐️ https://t.co/DF53fOxshK — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 19, 2019

Make It Happen

@HamillHimself maybe if you appeal to the Twitterverse to get #AStarForCarrie trending we can all make it happen! pic.twitter.com/46xbl5C7uT — BeenyR (@ibbeenyr) June 19, 2019

Zero Sense

Wait, Carrie Fisher, does NOT have a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame? That makes zero sense. #AStarForCarrie — Nikki Giancola (@nikkig5) June 19, 2019

Time That Was Changed

#AStarForCarrie I always thought Carrie Fisher had a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame? Surprised she did not, about time that was changed. pic.twitter.com/rmo3DyMC0L — Richard Daborn (@rdaborn) June 19, 2019

Upsetting

It’s honestly so upsetting that the Princess (& General) of Star Wars doesn’t have her own star on the Hollywood walk of fame… #AStarForCarrie ⭐️ https://t.co/2x1SaL6ku9 — Kaylee Snow (@kayleefaith__) June 19, 2019

Deserving Princess

I am wondering the same question. Why doesn’t Carrie Fisher have a star in Hollywood yet? Our princess deserves one. #AStarForCarrie pic.twitter.com/puzamnDmNd — Thomas Stodghill (@tstodghilliv) June 19, 2019

Not Just a Star

#AStarForCarrie



If it were up to me, she’d have a whole monument and a museum. But I’d settle for a star too, even if she deserves to have the whole galaxy. Miss you everyday, Space Mom 💗 pic.twitter.com/QdWg9M4xVu — Anna needs to calm down (@rvbinscherbats) June 19, 2019

Our General

Nobody else deserves it more than our General. #AStarForCarrie pic.twitter.com/kjBJNpZ68H — Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) June 19, 2019

Where Is It?

Had we not been on a bus we would’ve definitely signed 👍 #AStarForCarrie pic.twitter.com/1ZNZ9TeecU — Star Wars Explained (@StarWarsExplain) June 19, 2019

A Long Time Coming