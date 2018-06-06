Lucasfilm Shares Trailer for 2019 Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars Celebration will be making its triumphant return next year, this time descending on Chicago, Illinois to bring together Star Wars fans from all across the galaxy April 11-15. Lucasfilm has released a trailer to celebrate tickets being on sale, which you can watch above.

“The official Star Wars convention, Star Wars Celebration features appearances by actors and creators from across the saga, panel discussions, family activities, and exclusive reveals. Buckle up for the year’s biggest Star Wars party!”

The footage doesn’t reveal exactly what we can expect to see at the convention that’s 10 months away, though the current status of Lucasfilm and some of its projects give us a decent idea of what announcements could be made.

At Star Wars Celebration Orlando in April of 2017, Lucasfilm unveiled the first teaser for The Last Jedi, which hit theaters the following December. With Episode IX slated to hit theaters on December 20th of next year, it’s likely we’ll see a teaser for the film debut at the event.

When the dates and location of the convention was announced, many fans assumed that it would mark the debut of the very first teaser for Episode IX. However, the announcement came before the debut of Solo: A Star Wars Story, which underperformed with both audiences and critics.

Given the possible need to win back favor with fans, a teaser for the final installment in this sequel trilogy might debut earlier in advance while Star Wars Celebration instead decides to focus on the future of the saga.

Luckily, Lucasfilm has multiple new projects on the horizon that could result in surprising announcements at the convention.

As far as confirmed projects are concerned, The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson will help create a trilogy of new films that are disconnected from the Skywalker saga. Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are also developing a series of films, the storyline of which is still relatively unknown.

Next year will see the debut of a Disney streaming platform, which will coincide with the debut of a live-action Star Wars series developed by Jon Favreau. The filmmaker has confirmed the series will take place after the events of Return of the Jedi and before The Force Awakens.

Reports have recently surfaced that Lucasfilm is developing both Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off films, which could potentially be featured at the convention.

The event is sure to deliver lots of surprises and exciting information, making it the can’t-miss Star Wars event of the year.

Stay tuned for more details about Star Wars Celebration Chicago.

[H/T YouTube, Star Wars]