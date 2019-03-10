Star Wars Celebration: Exclusive Merchandise Revealed

Star Wars Celebration is happening in Chicago next month, and there are tons of exciting things on the con’s line-up including some incredibly enticing merchandise.

According to Jedi News, a sneak peak of the official merch for the con has been revealed, but the items are not yet listed in the merch section of the Star Wars Celebration website.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the list includes white and grey plush Loth-wolves, which are best known for Star Wars Rebels. There’s also a Rancor tiki mug with a Luke Skywalker muglet (muglet?!) by Geeky Tiki, because even Star Wars fans enjoy emrbacing the beach vibe (too bad this wasn’t revealed at the last Star Wars Celebration, which was in Florida). The list also includes a Celebration mug with an adorable Porg surprise inside.

Finally, this sneak peak reveals a super sweet Darth Maul jacket to honor the 20th Anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. In fact, this jacket isn’t the only thing at the con that will be celebrating the film. There will also be a special panel dedicated to the movie’s anniversary. Multiple guests from the film are expected to be in attendance, including Ahmed Best (Jar Jar Binks), Ian McDiarmid (Palpatine), Ray Park (Darth Maul), and Greg Proops (Fade).

In addition to the merch, official art for the con was also recently revealed. StarWars.com calls the artwork “by the fans, for the fans” and boasts that the artists have a wide range of pieces available.

The con has plenty of other people on the roster, too, including Paul Bettany and Riz Ahmed. Bettany portrayed Dryden Vos in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Ahmed is known for portraying Bodhi, the Imperial pilot turned rebel, in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Other big names attending the con include Alan Tudyk and Billy Dee Williams. Tudyk provided the voice of K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Williams, of course, is best known for playing Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The actor will finally be reprising the role in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX.

Other guests include the original and current Chewbaccas, Peter Mayhew and Joonas Suotamo. Donald Faison, who lends his voice to Star Wars Resistance, will also be in attendance. Other notable guests include Star Wars Rebels‘ Freddie Prinze Jr., Jason Isaacs, Taylor Gray, and Vanessa Marshall. Many more are also scheduled to attend. To see the current full list, click here.

Star Wars Celebration kicks off in Chicago on April 11th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!