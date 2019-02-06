Star Wars Celebration Confirms Peter Mayhew, Donald Faison, and More Attending

Star Wars Celebration kicks off in Chicago in two months, with StarWars.com confirming even more exciting guests will be attending the convention. While we don’t yet know what footage could be shown, we know that Peter Mayhew, Donald Faison, and Vanessa Marshall are some of the confirmed talent that have recently been added to the already exciting event.

Mayhew debuted in the original Star Wars as Chewbacca, while Faison voices Hype Fazon on Star Wars Resistance. Marshall voiced pilot Hera Sydnulla in Star Wars Rebels. Also from Star Wars Rebels will be Jason Isaacs, who voiced the Grand Inquisitor on the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The site confirmed “Myrna Velasco, who brings an effervescent energy to Torra Doza on Star Wars Resistance; Michael Pennington, Moff Jerjerrod in Return of the Jedi; and Tom Kane, a veteran actor from Star Wars: The Clone Wars who lent his voice to many characters including the narrator at the start of each episode and Master Yoda” will all be attending.

Also from The Clone Wars will be Catherine Taber, who voiced Padmé Amidala, as well as Dee Bradley Baker, who voiced a number of clones in the series, in addition to voicing various characters in Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars Resistance. Temuera Morrison, who played bounty hunter Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and various subsequent clones in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, is confirmed to attend.

The previous announcement regarding the convention revealed that Ashley Eckstein, voice of Ahsoka Tano, and Daniel Logan, voice of Boba Fett, would be attending the event.

Eckstein debuted as Ahsoka in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, reprising her role as the Jedi in Star Wars Rebels. Eckstein also created Her Universe, the go-to source for both Star Wars and Marvel apparel. Logan first appeared as a young Boba Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, going on to provide the voice of the older bounty hunter when he appeared in the animated series.

With The Clone Wars‘ final season debuting later this year on Disney’s streaming service Disney+, it makes sense that the performers would be attending, possibly due to audiences getting a sneak peek at the final episodes.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars Celebration before it kicks off on April 11th.

Are you looking forward to the convention? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!