Star Wars: Andor Brings Back the Clone Troopers in Live-Action

Star Wars Celebration brought forth a substantial amount of news for the franchise over the course of the holiday weekend, from announcements of new shows like Star Wars: Skeleton Crew to word other productions like Andor would receive subsequent seasons. In fact, that wasn't the only Andor news to come out of Celebration. Lucasfilm finally dropped the first teaser for the show's first batch of episodes due out this fall, giving fans a peak at the series that's being hailed as a Star Wars "spy thriller."

The teaser featured plenty of familiar faces like Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), and it also brought back a group of characters from the prequel trilogy. About halfway through the trailer, fans get a quick glimpse of Clone Troopers, the first time they've been seen in live-action since the prequel trilogy wrapped with Revenge of the Sith in 2005.

The trailer also teases the show's political themes, evening teasing several scenes in the Imperial Senate, the first time it will be seen on-screen after its formation from the ashes of the Galactic Republic in the aforementioned Episode Three. Andor creator Tony Gilroy admitted at Celebration that initial plans were to run the show for five seasons, though it seems that has since been scaled back.

"Originally we thought 'oh, maybe we'll do five seasons', but it's just the scale of the show," Gilroy revealed to ComicBook.com on Friday. "I think when the show comes out everybody will forgive us for not doing that. The show is huge and it's just physically impossible. So then we were like 'what are we going to do?' And then the answer turned out to be incredibly elegant and perfect because we knew where we wanted to go. Every now and then you get really lucky and the solution turned out to be really fortunate for us."

The first two episodes of Andor will debut on Disney+ on August 31st with the remaining 10 episodes being released weekly.

