Star Wars Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series Black Series and Vintage Collection Figures Launch at Collector Con

Day 1 of Walmart's San Diego Comic-Con 2021 satellite Collector Con event kicked off today, July 22nd, with the launch of a wave of new figures in Hasbro's Black Series and Vintage Collection lineups. Interestingly, the entire wave is dedicated to the fan-favorite Clone Wars 2D Micro–Series that Genndy Tartakovsky released in 2003 (currently available to stream on Disney+). This mini series laid the groundwork for the highly acclaimed Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.

It appears that many of these new Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures are refreshes of previously released figures with new retro-themed packaging. Pre-orders for the new figures are available via the links below followed by a gallery of images. Note that images of the Black Series figures have not been released, and several of the figures were listed as "out of stock" at the time of launch. They could go live at any time.

Walmart's Collector Con event takes place from July 22nd through July 25th. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases right here via our master list.

[h/t StarWars.com]

