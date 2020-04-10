Star Wars: Clone Wars Star Says Siege of Mandalore Arc Will Be Essential to Skywalker Saga

Star Wars: Clone Wars season 7 is going to fill in some key details from the dark ending to the Prequel Trilogy, revealing how characters like Darth Maul and Ahsoka Tano made out of the fall of the Republic, and Order 66. Thanks to the expanded Star Wars Universe, and projects like Solo and The Mandalorian, fans are also excited to see Clone Wars season 7 tackle one major milestone event in the series: The Siege of Mandalore. That pivotal battle sees Ahsoka Tano rejoin with her clone army allies (Rex and co.), to free Mandalore from the grip of Darth Maul and his criminal syndicate.

ComicBook Nation Podcast sat down with Ashley Eckstein, star of Clone Wars and the voice of Ahsoka Tano, to talk about her new children’s book, I Am a Padawan. That discussion extended to Ahsoka’s role in Clone Wars season 7 – and according to Eckstein, the Siege of Mandalore will soon be an essential part of the larger Skywalker Saga:

“I’ve been reading a lot of people’s comments and everyone wants to make the jump to the Siege of Mandalore,” Eckstein said, regarding fans’ eagerness to see Clone Wars season 7’s big event. “I mean, we’ve been waiting for that ever since Clone Wars was canceled at the end of season 5. Thankfully, because of Star Wars Rebels we know that Ahsoka lives, we know that she survives but we don’t know how or why or what happened. So I had all those same questions. So I understand why everyone wants to jump straight to it.”

As Eckstein tells it, this battle won’t just be a major part of Clone Wars‘ finale – it will be a major pivotal moment in the Skywalker Saga as a whole: “You really need the Siege of Mandalore to understand everything that happens in the Skywalker saga,” she said. “It’s pretty incredible.”

As stated, the Star Wars franchise has become so much bigger and more expansive in the last few years. The most fun (and frustrating) part of the Skywalker Saga nowadays is trying to straighten out the convoluted continuity of the series, and all the character arcs that go with it. The Siege of Mandalore has ramifications that touch everything from The Original Trilogy to The Mandalorian, to Rebels and even details of the Sequel Trilogy that is still being explored. In short: The Siege of Mandalore makes Clone Wars season 7 a must-see Star Wars event.

Star Wars: Clone Wars season 7 is now streaming weekly on Disney+.