Marvel’s Star Wars Series to Conclude in November With Issue 75

When issue #75 of the current Star Wars title from Marvel Comics hits shelves in November, not only will it conclude the story arc, but also the entire run of the series. The franchise has a long history of comic book tie-ins, with the original film relying on those series to build excitement for an unknown narrative. In following years, many fans took to the pages of comics for the continued adventures of familiar characters, in addition to learning more about extended corners of the galaxy. The current Star Wars series launched in 2015 ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The solicitations for November’s comics confirmed the series’ end, which reads:

Star Wars #75

GREG PAK (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

STAR WARS GREATEST MOMENTS VARIANT COVER by CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

FINAL ISSUE! IT’S A TRAP! The epic REBELS AND ROGUES storyline reaches its explosive end! Can THREEPIO save the rock people of K43? Is WARBA the master or the student? Which Champion falls? And how much of LUKE’S desperate plan has DARTH VADER foreseen from the beginning? The search for a new rebel base continues!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99 Star Wars Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd.

When the current title launched in 2015, it began shortly after the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, exploring the adventures of Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Han Solo, and their Rebel crew. The current arc has been exploring their attempts at finding a new base, which fans will know results in the discovery of the location on Hoth as seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

In the years since Disney purchased Lucasfilm, the Disney-owned Marvel has debuted a number of different Star Wars titles, some of which are standalone adventures while others were tie-ins to movie releases. With the series concluding the month before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters and brings an end to the Skywalker Saga, it makes sense that Star Wars would come to an end, as the film will mark the final chapter in the familiar saga.

As Marvel continues to publish Star Wars comics, it is likely just a matter of time before the proper Star Wars comic is relaunched, but only time will tell what characters the reboot would focus on.

Stay tuned for details on the Star Wars series.

Are you sad to see the series come to an end?