Star Wars Comic Gives Fans the Moment They’ve Been Demanding 4 Years to See

Back in 2015, Star Wars: The Force Awakens was released, bringing back many old favorites from the original Star Wars films. That included Han Solo (Harrison Ford), who died tragically by the hand of his own son, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). The death was witnessed by a couple of important people. First, Rey (Daisy Ridley), Solo’s new companion who he seemed quite fond of. Second, Chewbacca (then Peter Mayhew), his oldest friend. When Chewbacca and Rey returned back to the base, it was Rey that Leia (Carrie Fisher) first embraced. Considering Chewie’s long history with Han and Leia, and the fact that Leia didn’t know Rey, many fans were upset that Leia didn’t hug Chewie instead. Well, the new Star Wars Age of Resistance: Rey #1 has finally given fans the hug they crave.

“Leia and Chewie didn’t hug on screen after Han’s death. In #StarWars Age of Resistance: Rey #1, we fixed that. Today, we’ve brought balance. The hug is canon now,” writer Tom Taylor tweeted.

He also added a bonus plug for the comic:

“I absolutely loved The Force Awakens and the absence of their shared grieving was the only (incredibly minor) issue I had with a wonderful movie. Chewie’s my absolute favorite, so thank you for giving us this heartfelt moment,” @Kyle_LV_Boogie wrote.

“Aaaawwwww, MAN!! That is definitely awesome!! Hits you right in the feels!! Especially with the loss of Fisher & Mayhew. And those lines, you can definitely hear Carrie saying it. Hats off to the writers,” @Sir_Jango_Fett added.

“Chewie deserves a Leia hug in TROS,” @Dandy1138 suggested.

While there’s no word if the upcoming film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, will include any Leia/Chewie hugs, the film will feature Fisher despite her death in 2016. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.