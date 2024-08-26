Star Wars D23 2024 Exclusives Get a Disney Store Deal

Disney’s D23 event for 2024 took place earlier this month, with exclusives from the event dropping online on August 12th. Some of the biggest exclusives from that event have sold out, but others remain like the Star Wars: The Clone Wars Electronic Lightsaber Hilt Set ($550) and the Blade of Ochi of Bestoon ($79.99), which are limited editions of 3000 each. If you haven’t picked them up yet, now would be a good time thanks to a deal that’s happening at The Disney Store.

The Disney Store is running a promotion through 8/29/24 at 11:59 pm PT that offers $20 off a future purchase plus free shipping on your current order when when you spend $75+ and use the code PIXIEPERK at checkout. A code for the discount will be emailed to you around 9/6/24, and it can be used on a single order placed on The Disney Store website between 9/6/24-9/15/24 11:59 pm PT. All of the items at The Disney Store are eligible, but it certainly sweetens the deal on limited edition Star Wars items like these lightsaber replicas.

Below you’ll find a breakdown of Star Wars D23 2024 exclusives, You can check out some additional D23 exclusives right here via our master list.

Star Wars D23 2024 Exclusives

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Electronic Lightsaber Hilt Set

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Electronic Lightsaber Hilt Set ($550 / Limited to 3000 units) – See at The Disney Store: Includes replicas of the hilts carried by Ahsoka Tano, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Anakin Skywalker. Presented in a wooden box featuring art depicting the three Jedi with their names spelled out in Aurebesh lettering. Works with their lightsaber blades, which are sold separately.

Star Tours StarSpeeder 3000 Vehicle Play Set

Star Tours StarSpeeder 3000 Vehicle Playset ($300 / Limited to 3000 units) – See at The Disney Store: This detailed replica includes an LCD screen with authentic attraction content and features interior and exterior lighting, scale seats with seat belts, opening doors, blasters with sound effects and reversible light-up display stand. Also includes RX-24 and R2-D2 Droid Factory figures. The full feature list is as follows:

Blade of Ochi of Bestoon – Galactic Archive Series

Blade of Ochi of Bestoon – Galactic Archive Series ($79.99) – See at the Disney Store: The infamous dagger is named for the notorious assassin and Sith relic hunter, Ochi of Bestoon, and holds the key to unlocking mysteries of the past. This screen-accurate dagger is equipped with a retractable finder and is etched with Sith runes that light up with the touch of a button.

Kylo Ren Reforged Helmet – Galactic Archive Series

Kylo Ren Reforged Helmet – Galactic Archive Series ($119.99) – See at the Disney Store: This Kylo Ren Reforged Helmet recreates the iconic helmet after it was rebuilt, complete with the scars that recall Kylo’s dark side.Part of the Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series, this collector-grade mask features realistic light and sound effects including character phrases, voice-changing capabilities and cracks that light up.

Star Wars Dark Side Loungefly Ear Headband and Star Wars Dark Side Spirit Jersey